Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Dick" Rockey. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" J. Rockey November 1, 1929 February 21, 2020 Richard "Dick" J. Rockey, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on November 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ethel (Letterman) Rockey. On July 14, 1951, he married his beloved wife, JoAnn (Davison) Rockey, who preceded him in death on January 7, 2009, after sharing nearly 58 years of marriage together. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a meter reader and in customer service for West Penn Power for several years until his retirement in 1991. He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Jo Wilson (John) of Bellefonte, and two grandchildren, Michael Wilson and Erin Page (Nick). Also surviving are two brothers, David Rockey (Agnes) of Bellefonte, and Stanley Rockey of Fayetteville, PA, three sisters, Marjorie Zeleznick (John) of Bellefonte, Sandra Robinson of Nashville, TN, and Bonnie Martin (Pat) of Jefferson, GA, and one sister-in-law, Maura Rockey of Harrisburg. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Rockey, and nine siblings, Maudella Bierly, Barbara DeFurio, Janet Slavin, Peggy Roach, Delores Rockey, Junior Rockey, Elmer "Jack" Rockey, Styrl Rockey and Robert Rockey. Dick was a life member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte and served on the administration board and trustees. Additionally, he was a member of the Bellefonte Lions Club, Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094, Jaycees of Bellefonte, and was on the board at the YMCA. He and his wife, JoAnn, enjoyed traveling and "wintering" in Florida. Friends will be received on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Conway officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church Trustees at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or 365 Hospice at 119 S. Main Street, Carrolltown, PA 15722. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Richard "Dick" J. Rockey November 1, 1929 February 21, 2020 Richard "Dick" J. Rockey, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on November 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ethel (Letterman) Rockey. On July 14, 1951, he married his beloved wife, JoAnn (Davison) Rockey, who preceded him in death on January 7, 2009, after sharing nearly 58 years of marriage together. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a meter reader and in customer service for West Penn Power for several years until his retirement in 1991. He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Jo Wilson (John) of Bellefonte, and two grandchildren, Michael Wilson and Erin Page (Nick). Also surviving are two brothers, David Rockey (Agnes) of Bellefonte, and Stanley Rockey of Fayetteville, PA, three sisters, Marjorie Zeleznick (John) of Bellefonte, Sandra Robinson of Nashville, TN, and Bonnie Martin (Pat) of Jefferson, GA, and one sister-in-law, Maura Rockey of Harrisburg. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Rockey, and nine siblings, Maudella Bierly, Barbara DeFurio, Janet Slavin, Peggy Roach, Delores Rockey, Junior Rockey, Elmer "Jack" Rockey, Styrl Rockey and Robert Rockey. Dick was a life member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte and served on the administration board and trustees. Additionally, he was a member of the Bellefonte Lions Club, Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094, Jaycees of Bellefonte, and was on the board at the YMCA. He and his wife, JoAnn, enjoyed traveling and "wintering" in Florida. Friends will be received on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Conway officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church Trustees at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or 365 Hospice at 119 S. Main Street, Carrolltown, PA 15722. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close