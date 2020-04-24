Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard John Mascolo. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard John "Dick" Mascolo July 18, 1934 ~ April 21, 2020 Richard John "Dick"Mas colo, 85, of Elizabeth town, formerly of State College passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Mascolo, on November 28, 2018. Dick is survived by two daughters; Margo Mascolo of Lancaster, and Amy DeMay and her husband Christopher of Hummelstown; and three grandchildren, RJ, Kaitlyn and Jessica. He was born to the late Wilfred and Marie Rose (Buglino) Mascolo in Queens, New York on July 18, 1934. He was raised in a traditional Italian home where food & family were always present, and love filled every room. Many days were spent with his parents, brother, his cousins and his aunts and uncles all around. As he grew, he pursued his education at Brooklyn Technical Institute, graduating early and heading off to become a Purdue Boilermaker. He graduated with his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1956 and began his life in the working world. He held a variety of jobs as an engineer including at a grocery warehouse, at JB Blanton Bourbon Distillery, at Cincinnati Shaper Company, at Grumman Space & Aeronautical, at Kohler Plumbing, and ended his engineering career in Bellefonte PA at Cerro Metal Products. He and his wife, Sue, then became actively involved in Centre County Government. He served on the Board of Township Supervisors for Ferguson Township for three terms, serving as Chairman of the Board for two of those terms. He had a significant positive impact on the community through his effort to bring beautiful parks to the region, support environmentally conscious housing efforts and enhance roadways for ease of travel within the community. Dick was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and had many friends in the State College area. He engaged in many activities in his free time, from cross country skiing, golfing, sailing, playing Bridge, riding his bike, driving his pontoon boat, reading novels, having dinners with the Sons of Italy group and traveling. One of his favorite locations to visit was New Smyrna Beach Florida, where he and Sue would spend several weeks every winter. Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, a public funeral service will not be possible. However, a celebration of his life memorial service will be planned in the future. If you are interested in attending, please email

Richard John "Dick" Mascolo July 18, 1934 ~ April 21, 2020 Richard John "Dick"Mas colo, 85, of Elizabeth town, formerly of State College passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Mascolo, on November 28, 2018. Dick is survived by two daughters; Margo Mascolo of Lancaster, and Amy DeMay and her husband Christopher of Hummelstown; and three grandchildren, RJ, Kaitlyn and Jessica. He was born to the late Wilfred and Marie Rose (Buglino) Mascolo in Queens, New York on July 18, 1934. He was raised in a traditional Italian home where food & family were always present, and love filled every room. Many days were spent with his parents, brother, his cousins and his aunts and uncles all around. As he grew, he pursued his education at Brooklyn Technical Institute, graduating early and heading off to become a Purdue Boilermaker. He graduated with his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1956 and began his life in the working world. He held a variety of jobs as an engineer including at a grocery warehouse, at JB Blanton Bourbon Distillery, at Cincinnati Shaper Company, at Grumman Space & Aeronautical, at Kohler Plumbing, and ended his engineering career in Bellefonte PA at Cerro Metal Products. He and his wife, Sue, then became actively involved in Centre County Government. He served on the Board of Township Supervisors for Ferguson Township for three terms, serving as Chairman of the Board for two of those terms. He had a significant positive impact on the community through his effort to bring beautiful parks to the region, support environmentally conscious housing efforts and enhance roadways for ease of travel within the community. Dick was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and had many friends in the State College area. He engaged in many activities in his free time, from cross country skiing, golfing, sailing, playing Bridge, riding his bike, driving his pontoon boat, reading novels, having dinners with the Sons of Italy group and traveling. One of his favorite locations to visit was New Smyrna Beach Florida, where he and Sue would spend several weeks every winter. Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, a public funeral service will not be possible. However, a celebration of his life memorial service will be planned in the future. If you are interested in attending, please email [email protected] and a follow up email with information will be sent in the future. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Centre Region Park and Recreation which will be used for park benches at the Whitehall Road Regional Park. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close