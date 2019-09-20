Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Joseph Doerfler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard Joseph Doerfler May 06, 1960 ~ September 18, 2019 Dr. Richard Joseph Doerfler, of Fox Chapel, formerly of State College, passed away on September 18, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with ALS. Survived by Jane Gravatt Doerfler, his wife of 34 years, as well as his son, Dr. William Reed Doerfler, his daughter-in-law, Dr. Lindsey Saldin, and his daughter, Bethany Doerfler, Richard is also survived by his mother, Barbara Doerfler (William, deceased), siblings Linda (Joseph) Bartolacci, Judy (Angelo) Napoleone, James (Theresa) Doerfler, Mary (Thomas) Callaghan, and Bethany (Samuel Karow) Doerfler, as well as a large and loving family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. A graduate of St. Sebastian Parish elementary school in Ross Township and North Catholic High School, Richard earned degrees from St. Vincent College in 1982 and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1986. Additionally, he received a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology and a Master of Science degree in Anatomy from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as a Master's of Dental Science in Orthodontics. After treating thousands of patients at flourishing orthodontic practices in State College and Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Richard moved home to Pittsburgh, where he focused on spending time with his family and friends, raising money for ALS research, and advising orthodontics residents at the University of Pittsburgh. Richard first developed an interest in teaching at Pitt Dental Medicine in 1987, when he became a teaching assistant in the Department of Orthodontics and the Department of Anatomy & Histology. He became an assistant professor in 2001 in the Department of Orthodontics, and in 2017 began teaching full-time in both the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and the Dental School. Always active in his profession, Richard published professional articles and reviews and served as president for Dental Societies in the central Pennsylvania region. In recognition of his many achievements, he received the Distinguished Alumnus in Advanced Education award from the Pitt Dental School in 2018. Richard served on numerous boards and professional societies, including the advisory board for Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University and the Board of Directors for Nittany Bank. He became a Certified Financial Planner in 2005. A devout Catholic, Richard served the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown and the Diocese of Pittsburgh in various capacities, including as a deacon candidate. He had been working on a Master of Theology degree from the Augustine Institute since 2014. An avid cyclist and triathlete, Richard completed many endurance races andjust a few days before his deathled "Team Doerfler" at Point State Park for the ALS Walk, raising over $28,000 for ALS research. Friends and family will be received at Devlin Funeral Home in Ross Township, on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and on Friday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Cathedral (Everyone please meet at church) on Saturday, September 21, at 10:00 a.m., with the burial to follow on Sunday at St. Vincent College. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pitt Dental Medicine Orthodontics Residency Fund that he established at the University of Pittsburgh or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

