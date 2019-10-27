Richard L. Irvin Richard L. Irvin died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. Born in 1938, he was the son of G. Musser and Ellen A. Irvin. Richard was a resident at a Skills Home. He was predeceased by a sister Gloria Humphreys and is survived by his sister Linda O'Neill, brother-in-law Joseph Humphreys, nieces Dolores Barnes and Johanna Humphreys and great-niece and great nephew Madeline and Maxwell Barnes. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery with Father Jonathan Dickson presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Heintzelman Funeral Service. If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to Skills of Central Pennsylvania, 2437 Commercial Blvd., Suite 3, State College, PA 16801.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019