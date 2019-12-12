Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. "Rick" Reamer Sr.. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Reamer, Sr. October 13, 1952 ~ December 11, 2019 Richard L. "Rick" Reamer, Sr., of Aarons- burg, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was 67. Born October 13, 1952 in Lewisburg, Rick was a son of the late Lee W. and Roselyn "Hackenburg" Reamer. He was a 1970 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. On November 12, 1977 he married the love of his life, Nancy Witherite, who survives at their home. In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Asbury (Jarrod) of MD; one son, Richard L. "Rich" Reamer, Jr. of Huntingdon (Catrina); two sisters, Carol Cole of Cupar, Canada, and Lori Reamer of Aaronsburg. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Zachery Asbury and Caden and Corinne Reamer. Rick was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gordon Cole. Rick was employed with several different construction companies over the years. He started in the business with his late father, Lee. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed being outdoors and was a member of the Rugged Mountain Hunting Club. Rick was a "Mr. Fixit" who enjoyed helping friends and family with remodeling projects. He was a quiet man except when he attended sporting events for his grandchildren. He then became very vocal and supportive of the whole team. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren in anything they did. Rick enjoyed watching Steelers football, and all kind of sports. His sudden passing has left a huge void and he will be terribly missed by his family and friends. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 14th from 10:00 am until noon at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service with Pastor Curt Wingert officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be given to the Huntingdon Bearcat Girls Basketball or Wrestling Booster Clubs, or Pets Come First. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

