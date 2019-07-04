Richard L. Wirtz October 30, 1929 - July 2, 2019 Richard L. Wirtz, 89, of State College died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born October 30, 1929 in Houser-ville, PA; a son of the late Roy and Rebecca (Fike) Wirtz. On June 30, 1951, he married Dorothy (Spotts) Wirtz. They were married for 68 wonderful years. Richard served his county in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Koran Conflict. Richard was a load operator for Centre Concrete, retiring after 54 years of service. He enjoyed working outside, gardening, and mowing grass with his Kubota lawn mower. Along with his wife Dorothy, he is survived by his two children, Joseph Wirtz (Deb) of Port Matilda and Beth Williams (Gary) of State College; three grandchildren, Clayton Moyer, Kyle Moyer (Christy), Joshua Wirtz (Bailee); and three great grandsons. Family will receive friends from 1:00p.m 2:00p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA with Pastor David Hersh officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Houserville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Houserville Cemetery Association, c/o Craig Boughton, 2415 Jalice Circle, State College, PA 16801. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 4, 2019