Richard Lee "Rich" Solt November 28, 1967- May 3, 2020 Richard Lee "Rich" Solt, 52, of Spring Mills, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on November 28, 1967, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Lee "Bud" Solt and Eleanor (Walters) Solt, who lives in Bellefonte. On June 22, 2019, in Coburn, he married Lisa M (Young) Yost, who survives at home. Rich was a 1986 graduate of Bellefonte High School and graduated from the welding program at Centre County Vo Tech. He had been employed at Supelco and Hanover Foods, but his primary occupation and passion was being a self-employed painter and drywaller for over 20 years. Rich was of the Christian faith. Before his health started to decline, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted football fan of both the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094. He loved his animals, even the chickens they raised. He liked to be out on the water, whether it was in the fishing boat or in a kayak. The vacations spent at the Chesapeake Bay were some of his favorite times away. After many years together, Rich had decided he wanted to propose and surprise Lisa with a ring. He enlisted the help of Susan Romanini to go to Confer's Jewelers to pick out the perfect ring and then spent days and nights worried Lisa would find out. In December of 2018, while in Hershey, he got down on one knee and asked her to be his forever. Six months later, they had a beautiful outdoor wedding at her daughter's home. Their love for each other will forever remain. Along with his wife and mother, Rich is survived by two step-children, Scott R. Baylets of Spring Mills and Reva M. Baylets of Coburn; one brother, Mike Solt and his wife, Missy, of Pleasant Gap; four sisters, LeeAnn Cinnamon and her husband, Andre, of Jacksonville, FL, MaryAnn Eismann and her husband, Curtis, of Jacksonville, FL, Amy Solt of Milwaukie, OR, and Susan Daughenbaugh of Pleasant Gap; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Once restrictions have been lifted, there will be a Celebration of Life held for Rich and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rich's memory to the Wynwood House Activity Fund, 220 Regent Court, Suite E-1, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.