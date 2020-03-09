Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Parker "Rich" Thompson. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Parker "Rich" Thompson September 28, 1941- March 7, 2020 Richard Parker "Rich" Thompson, 78, a lifelong resident of Howard died at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born September 28th, 1941 he was the son of the late Claire M and Dorothy M (Wentzel) Thompson. On February 3, 1961, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, he married Janice L. Houdeshell who survives. Also surviving are five children: Rodney Thompson, Steven Thompson, Keith Thompson and Kathy Thompson all of Howard; Kimberly Thompson of Woodbridge, Virginia and a grandchild, Andrew Thompson of Indiana. Rich will be greatly missed by his two faithful puppy companions, Isabella and Tinkerbell. Rich was a 1958 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He was an industrial plumber for over 40 years at International Papers in Lock Haven retiring when it closed. He was an active member of the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church and a stalwart participant and mentor during the annual sausage fundraiser. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed many seasons at the Wildcat Hunting Camp with members and family. His most favorite times were on his tractors working the land, in his gardens or raising various animals. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc 135 Main St., Howard. Services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest privately at Schenck's Cemetery, in Howard, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 551 Hunter Run Road, Howard, PA 16841 or to the Howard Area Lions Club, C/O DeWayne Haines, PO Box 93, Beech Creek, PA 16822. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 W. Main St. Howard, PA 16841.

Richard Parker "Rich" Thompson September 28, 1941- March 7, 2020 Richard Parker "Rich" Thompson, 78, a lifelong resident of Howard died at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born September 28th, 1941 he was the son of the late Claire M and Dorothy M (Wentzel) Thompson. On February 3, 1961, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, he married Janice L. Houdeshell who survives. Also surviving are five children: Rodney Thompson, Steven Thompson, Keith Thompson and Kathy Thompson all of Howard; Kimberly Thompson of Woodbridge, Virginia and a grandchild, Andrew Thompson of Indiana. Rich will be greatly missed by his two faithful puppy companions, Isabella and Tinkerbell. Rich was a 1958 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He was an industrial plumber for over 40 years at International Papers in Lock Haven retiring when it closed. He was an active member of the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church and a stalwart participant and mentor during the annual sausage fundraiser. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed many seasons at the Wildcat Hunting Camp with members and family. His most favorite times were on his tractors working the land, in his gardens or raising various animals. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc 135 Main St., Howard. Services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest privately at Schenck's Cemetery, in Howard, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 551 Hunter Run Road, Howard, PA 16841 or to the Howard Area Lions Club, C/O DeWayne Haines, PO Box 93, Beech Creek, PA 16822. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 W. Main St. Howard, PA 16841. Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close