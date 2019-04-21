Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Patrick Wysk. View Sign

Richard Patrick Wysk August 22, 1969 March 14, 2019 Richard Patrick Wysk, 49, of Lomita, Ca. died March 14, 2019, at home with his beloved dog Rocket by his side. He was born in Springfield, Ma. on August 22, 1969 and was the son of Caryl (Ray) Wysk, of Boalsburg and Dr. Richard A. Wysk of Raleigh, N.C. He is also survived by his sisters, Rebecca Leitzell of State College and Robyn Wysk (Ryan Judge) of Drexel Hill, his nieces Ryleigh and Reagan Leitzell and nephew Maddox Leitzell, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rick was a 1989 Graduate of State College Area High School and attended

Richard Patrick Wysk August 22, 1969 March 14, 2019 Richard Patrick Wysk, 49, of Lomita, Ca. died March 14, 2019, at home with his beloved dog Rocket by his side. He was born in Springfield, Ma. on August 22, 1969 and was the son of Caryl (Ray) Wysk, of Boalsburg and Dr. Richard A. Wysk of Raleigh, N.C. He is also survived by his sisters, Rebecca Leitzell of State College and Robyn Wysk (Ryan Judge) of Drexel Hill, his nieces Ryleigh and Reagan Leitzell and nephew Maddox Leitzell, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rick was a 1989 Graduate of State College Area High School and attended Penn State University . He turned a passion for brewing beer into a career and traveled the world as a master brewer establishing award winning breweries in Southern California, Brazil and Japan. While in Brazil he learned to speak perfect Portuguese. No matter where his life took him, he always seemed to find his way back to California where he was recently involved with fighting for fair wages for Uber and Lyft drivers. Rick was known for his love of dogs and could often be found exploring the trails in the Rothrock Forest or Southern California with his Belgian Malinois. His keen sense of humor and warm demeanor easily turned strangers into friends and his intellectual curiosity inspired those around him to search for answers, if only to prepare for their next conversation with Rick. A celebration of his life will be held at Koch Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27,2019, at 11 AM, with the Rev. Carolyn Hetrick of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centre Wildlife Care, P.O. Box 572, Lemont, Pa. 16851 or the animal rescue shelter of your choice. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close