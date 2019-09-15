Richard "Dick" Stern Hostetter Jr. September 19, 1934 ~ September 9, 2019 Richard 'Dick' Stern Hostetter Jr., 84, of State College passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Village at Penn State-Atrium. He was born September 19, 1934, in Huntingdon, PA, the only child of the late Richard Stern Hostetter Sr. and Mary McElheny (Oakes) Hostetter. He was the grandson of S.K. Hostetter who was the first VP of Finance at Penn State University. Mr. Hostetter earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Penn State University and worked as a Mechanical Engineer with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 42 years. On June 1, 1957, he married Mary Ellen Bleam, his loving wife of over 62 years. He was a devoted husband and father of three. He faithfully served the Lord in many Churches over the years as Deacon, Teacher and Youth Leader. It was his privilege and passion to lead Bible Studies in various Prison Ministries. He loved sailing, golfing, skiing, and traveling; anything that allowed them to be outdoors enjoying God's beautiful creation. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; two daughters, Dr. Susan Krieger (Eric) of State College, Dorothy Ardill (William) of San Diego, CA; one son, Robert Hostetter (Ellen) of Frederick MD; and seven grandchildren, Marie Secrist (Jason), Katie Sidey (Doug), Heather Terry (Chris), Anna Morris (Andrew), Sara Hostetter, Erica Krieger, and David Ardill. Also surviving is his great-granddaughter Haven Secrist. Following Mr. Hostetter's wishes, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. "We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep." I Thessalonians 4:13,14 An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019