Richard "Dick" W. Knupp, Sr. January 1, 1938 March 2, 2020 Richard "Dick" W. Knupp, Sr., 82, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Potters Mills on January 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Chester Dewey and Myrtle Mae (Johns) Knupp. On July 3, 1959 in Bellefonte, he married his beloved wife, JoAnn (Leightley) Knupp, who survives him at home after sharing 60 years of marriage together. Dick was a 1956 graduate of Centre Hall Potter High School and a 1991 graduate of Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA. He was an optician for 35 years and the past 30 years owned and operated Care For People, an agency that referred caregivers to the homes of sick and elderly to help them. In addition to his wife, JoAnn, he is survived by their five children, Richard "Dick" W. Knupp, Jr. (Susan), Lesa A. Eckert (Gary), Douglas L. Knupp, all of Bellefonte, David B. Knupp (Amy), of Etters, PA and Sheila M. Stever (Alan), of Mill Hall, PA; 12 grandchildren, Lindsay Knupp, of Bellefonte, Maya Knupp, of Bellefonte, Emma J. O'Brian, of Austin, TX, Tara Hartman (Justin), of Etters, PA, Gabrielle Azzarro (Alex), of Lenhartsville, PA, Gillian Eckert, of Philadelphia, PA Gennifer Eckert, of Pottstown, PA, Tyler Knupp (Angie), of Etters, PA, Connor Knupp, of Etters, PA, Randi Brewer, of Reading, PA, Dayna Brewer, of Mill Hall, PA, and AJ Stever, of Bellefonte; and three great-grandchildren, Rylee Hartman, Mason Azzarro, and Jeremiah Wolgemuth. Also surviving is one brother, Harry D. Knupp (Barb), of State College, two nieces, three step-nieces, and two nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Tom Knupp, Emma Jean Williams, and Margaret "Peg" Stone, and one nephew, Dale Edward Knupp. Dick was a 60-year member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte, where he was active on council and the property committee as well as assistant Boy Scout Leader. He was also a member of the Logan Fire Company and the Ambulance Club. Dick was a member of the Bellefonte JayCees, where he was active in their minstrals serving as the interlocuter one year. For many years Dick coached little league and teener league baseball. After purchasing an old Victorian home in Bellefonte and learning a lot of history about the home from the Bellefonte Borough employees, Dick put together the "Bellefonte Secrets" newsletter for the past 14 years. Dick loved to bowl in the old timers league and golf with his friends. He also liked to meet at the Diamond Deli for coffee every morning through the week. Friends will be received on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 10-11 am, at St. John Lutheran Church at 216 McAllister Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am at the church with Rev. Will Osman officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Garden at St. John Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to St. John Lutheran Church at 216 McAllister Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

