Richard W. "Dick" St. Pierre Richard W. "Dick" St. Pierre died September 17, 2019 in Tybee Island, Ga. He was a Professor Emeritus at Penn State University and upon retiring taught at AASU in the Health Sciences Department. He received his degrees from OSU, UCLA, and UNC respectively. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, two children, Jeffrey and Renee St. Pierre, two step-children, Matthew and Jeffrey Shoemaker, brother, Ronald St. Pierre and four grandchildren, Julia Strakey, David, Molly and Mark Shoemaker. At Dick's request, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Island Feral Cat Project.
