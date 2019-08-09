Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Wayne Brezina. View Sign Service Information Good Shepherd Catholic Church 867 Grays Woods Blvd Port Matilda, PA 16870 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Church 867 Grays Woods Blvd Port Matilda , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Wayne Brezina Richard Wayne Brezina, 64, of State College, PA died Monday, July 29, 2019 in San Francisco, CA in his family's home, surrounded by his wife Theresa, sons, Matthew and Philip, daughter, Kiersten, daughters-in-law, Whitney and Lauren, and grandchildren, Charlie, Avery and Andalucia. Richard was born in Greensburg, PA in 1955 to the late Richard Milan Brezina and Elaine Hoyle Ohler. He was brother to Joyce Poydence, Robert Brezina (deceased), Jennifer Brezina and Tami Singluff. Richard met his high school sweetheart, Theresa, while working on his car in his parent's driveway. Nextdoor, Theresa caught his eye sitting on her uncle's porch. Their first date was at the Youngwood Park and Pool Twist & Splash in the summer of 1973. Upon graduating high school, Richard enlisted in the Air Force where he worked as a radio technician on C130 airplanes. While away serving his country, Richard sent Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot & Bread records to Theresa monthly. They married on Oct, 14, 1978. Under the GI Bill, Richard achieved his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and Stevens Institute of Technology. Richard worked for 35 years as a systems engineer for General Dynamics in Pomona, CA, Singer Kearfott in Wayne, NJ, HRB in State College, PA and recently retired from SRI. Richard was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, friend, and member of the State College community. He was Cubmaster for Troop 383, Little League Baseball coach, Basketball coach, Bible Study Leader, Cleveland Youth Orchestra weekend Chauffeur, Wolf Run camp Treasurer, Homestead Farms Neighborhood President, Classic Car Enthusiast & Mechanic, Math Tutor, Amateur Astronomer, Hunter, Fisherman, Runner, Log Cabin Builder, High School Track Athlete, Bluegrass Banjo Musician, National Park Lover, Mid State Trail Volunteer, Lover of Science, ice-cream, and chocolate cake. He'll be remembered most for his kindness; Richard was always the first to offer help to family, friends or strangers in need. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12 at Good Shepherd Church located at 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, PA. All are welcome. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Cub Scout Pack 383 or by joining the Mid State Trail Association.

