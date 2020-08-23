1/1
Richard William Scholz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard William Scholz April 1, 1942-August 20, 2020 Richard William Scholz, 78, of State College, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born April 1, 1942, in Fort Riley, KS, he was the son of the late Evi and Julia Kulas Scholz. He is survived by two sons, Alexander and Nicholas Scholz; two siblings, Craig Scholz and his wife Jenny, of NY, and Diane Sturdy of Rochester, NY, and a brother-in-law, Donald Mennerich. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Mennerich. He graduated from high school in Pine Plaines, New York in 1960 and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Cornell University, as well as a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Biochemistry from Purdue University. He worked as a professor at Penn State University for 31 years before retiring in 1999. Richard was a member of the Alpha Zeta fraternity while attending Cornell, and The Society of Sigma Xi while attending Purdue. Upon his retirement, he developed an interest in gardening and tended to an orchard on his property. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, Penn State wrestling fan, and hunter. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's honor to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved