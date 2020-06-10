Ricky C. Troska March 26, 1960 June 7, 2020 Ricky Troska, 60, of Bellefonte, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Johnstown on March 26, 1960, he was the son of the late Maurice and Delores (Sherbine) Troska. On June 11, 1994, he married the love of his life, Karen (Lucas) Troska, who survives him at home after sharing nearly 26 years of marriage together. Ricky was a 1978 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School. He worked for Corning from 1996 until 2003, when they ceased operations. He then went on to get his CNA, where he worked at Centre Crest then moved to AristaCare at Hearthside. In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by his two children, Megan Shuey and Curtis Shuey, and two grandchildren, Harper Hugar and Weston Hugar. Also surviving are two brothers, Ron Johns and Randy Troska. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Suszette Troska. Ricky enjoyed bowling, softball, hanging out with his friends, and hunting. He especially enjoyed riding motorcycles. Above all, he loved being "Pappy" to his precious Harper and Weston. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ricky's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 10, 2020.