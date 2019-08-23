Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky David Houts. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky David Houts April 17, 1053 ~ August 21, 2019 Ricky David Houts of State College died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Bertha Campbell, five siblings, Dorris, Fred, Harry, Donna, "Baby" brother; and one grandchild, Wesley. He lovingly leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Hartswick; six children (and spouses), Sean (Jenna), Kenny, Beth (John), Katelyn (Aidan), Amelia (Eric), and Megan; two brothers, Richard and Ken; and 9 grandchildren, Malcolm, Max, Emmytte, Jack, Calvary, Louie, Adam, Jett, and Emily. Rick is a veteran of the United States Navy, having served after graduating from State College High School from 1971-1975. He retired as a manager at Nittany Beverage after 35 years from 1983-2018. He was a proud and passionate member of the Penn State Wrestling Club. His hobbies also included hunting, fishing, and Rock and Roll. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and is sealed to his family for all time and eternity. An open viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St. State College. Funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery. A celebration in Rick's honor will then be held at Spring Creek Park. Please join the family in this celebration by wearing Penn State gear and bringing a food item to share. Memorial contributions may be made out to BB&T Bank FBO: Rick Houts at 1705 N. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

