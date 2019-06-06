Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Harold Ellenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky Harold Ellenberger Ricky Harold Ellen-berger, age55, formerly of Warriors Mark, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 while at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Ricky entered into this life on January 9, 1964, in Tyrone, PA son of the late Chester and Theresa Zeak Ellenberger. He started his printing career at Jostens Printing & Publishing in 1981. Ricky enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and riding his Harley Davidson. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Marlowe Ellenberger; stepson, Justin Gordon; sister, Sue Owens; & brothers, Jerry & Randy Ellenberger. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Ross Cemetery, Warriors Mark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , St. Jude's Children Hospital, or Ross Cemetery, c/o Diane Snyder, 2115 W. Gatesburg Road, Warriors Mark, PA 16877. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

