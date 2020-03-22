Robert (Bob) A. Shultz January 19, 1935 March 12, 2020 Robert (Bob) A. Shultz, 85, of Bellefonte passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College with his family by his side. Born in Bellefonte on January 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Clark C. and Lula (Rachau) Shultz. Bob served in the Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps. He was employed by the Federal Government until his retirement in 1983. He is survived by two brothers, Gary A. (Cinda) and David C. (Michele) Shultz, of Bellefonte, and one sister-in-law, Peggy Shultz, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are his beloved nieces, Karen (Chester) Butler, Robin (Mike) Miller, Denise (Michael) Provencher, Kimberly (Clark) Clatterbuck, Jennifer (Matt) Brungard, Jamie (Adam) Hockenberry, Angela Watson, Kimberly (Bobby) Gummo, and nephews, Dennis (Sara) Shultz, Brian (Jenn) Shultz, and Jeffery D. Shultz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clark C. and N. Dennis Shultz. Bob was of the protestant faith. He was a life member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 and a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Bellefonte. Bob will be remembered as the kind and pleasant man that he was. He was truly loved by many and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020