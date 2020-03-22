Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) A. Shultz January 19, 1935 March 12, 2020 Robert (Bob) A. Shultz, 85, of Bellefonte passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College with his family by his side. Born in Bellefonte on January 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Clark C. and Lula (Rachau) Shultz. Bob served in the Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps. He was employed by the Federal Government until his retirement in 1983. He is survived by two brothers, Gary A. (Cinda) and David C. (Michele) Shultz, of Bellefonte, and one sister-in-law, Peggy Shultz, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are his beloved nieces, Karen (Chester) Butler, Robin (Mike) Miller, Denise (Michael) Provencher, Kimberly (Clark) Clatterbuck, Jennifer (Matt) Brungard, Jamie (Adam) Hockenberry, Angela Watson, Kimberly (Bobby) Gummo, and nephews, Dennis (Sara) Shultz, Brian (Jenn) Shultz, and Jeffery D. Shultz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clark C. and N. Dennis Shultz. Bob was of the protestant faith. He was a life member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 and a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Bellefonte. Bob will be remembered as the kind and pleasant man that he was. He was truly loved by many and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Robert (Bob) A. Shultz January 19, 1935 March 12, 2020 Robert (Bob) A. Shultz, 85, of Bellefonte passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College with his family by his side. Born in Bellefonte on January 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Clark C. and Lula (Rachau) Shultz. Bob served in the Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps. He was employed by the Federal Government until his retirement in 1983. He is survived by two brothers, Gary A. (Cinda) and David C. (Michele) Shultz, of Bellefonte, and one sister-in-law, Peggy Shultz, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are his beloved nieces, Karen (Chester) Butler, Robin (Mike) Miller, Denise (Michael) Provencher, Kimberly (Clark) Clatterbuck, Jennifer (Matt) Brungard, Jamie (Adam) Hockenberry, Angela Watson, Kimberly (Bobby) Gummo, and nephews, Dennis (Sara) Shultz, Brian (Jenn) Shultz, and Jeffery D. Shultz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clark C. and N. Dennis Shultz. Bob was of the protestant faith. He was a life member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 and a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Bellefonte. Bob will be remembered as the kind and pleasant man that he was. He was truly loved by many and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close