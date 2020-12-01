Dear Patsy and family,

I’m sorry to hear of Bob’s passing.I will always remember Bob and Ross doing things together. Bob came to my shop to get his haircut a bunch of times. I was only allowed to take off the slightest ends. But one day he said to take it all off. I did, and I almost fainted! Bob was as cool as could be about it. You are all in my thoughts and in my prayers. Love, Cindy Thal Harter ❤

