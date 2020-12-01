1/
Robert Alan Roan
1966 - 2020
December 31, 1966 - November 27, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Robert Alan Roan, 53, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence.
Robert was born December 31, 1966, the son of Patricia Guthrie (Granite) and the late Raymond Roan. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Roger Guthrie Sr. Robert is survived by his loving Mother, Patricia Guthrie of Bellefonte, his sisters Wendy Gullo (George) of Portersville, Mary Ann Hill of Bellefonte, and his brother Joseph Roan (Rian) of Bellefonte. In addition, he is survived by two stepbrothers, Roger Guthrie Jr. and Kenneth Guthrie (Kim) of Niagara Falls, New York, and a stepsister, Karan Hall (Joseph) of Swanton, Ohio. He is also survived by four nephews, three nieces, two great nieces, four step-nephews, and four step-nieces.
Bob was a 1984 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and planted roots in Centre County where he spent many years working at the Faccia Luna. Bob loved working in food services and has done so since his teenage years. Bob was an avid Steelers and Yankees fan and he enjoyed watching games with his family and friends. Bob was very passionate about playing pool belonging to a pool league for many years. He also liked to play cards and played a great hand of poker. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend with a huge heart, he valued his family more than anything. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private. To help defray costs to the family, donations may be sent to Mary Ann Hill, 126 Seth Drive, Bellefonte PA 16823; or in honor of Bob's memory, the family is requesting that donations be made online to centresafe.org in memory of Robert Roan. Donations can also be sent to Centre Safe at 140 W. Nittany Avenue, State College, PA 16801.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Dear Patsy and family,
I’m sorry to hear of Bob’s passing.I will always remember Bob and Ross doing things together. Bob came to my shop to get his haircut a bunch of times. I was only allowed to take off the slightest ends. But one day he said to take it all off. I did, and I almost fainted! Bob was as cool as could be about it. You are all in my thoughts and in my prayers. Love, Cindy Thal Harter ❤
Cindy Harter
Friend
