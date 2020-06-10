Robert Albert Reitz January 16, 1941-June 5, 2020 Robert Albert Reitz, age 79, of Wesley Chapel, FL passed away on June 5, 2020 at Northdale Rehabilitation Center in Tampa, FL. Robert was born on January 16, 1941 in Bellefonte, PA to parents Henry George Reitz & Edyth Imogene (Mackey) Reitz. Robert attended public schools in Boalsburg and State College, PA. He was also a member of the Harris Township Fish and Game Association in Boalsburg. He loved the Pennsylvania mountains and teaching friends to catch trout. Robert was also a devoted fan of bluegrass music, he attended many festivals where he met various famous musicians. In Florida, he enjoyed going to flea markets and riding his motorcycle. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald H. Reitz in 2008. Robert is survived by his sister, Betty Reitz of Wesley Chapel, FL; two nieces: Cheryl R. Markley of Boalsburg, PA and Melissa R. Liles of Redlands, CA; four nephews: Ron Reitz Jr. of Deering, NH, Bob Reitz of Lewistown, PA, Glenn Reitz of State College, PA, and Mike Reitz; and many other friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's honor to St. Joseph's Indian School (PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326).



