Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Bealer. View Sign

Robert (Bob) Bealer August 29, 1930March 24, 2019 Robert "Bob" Bealer, 88, of State College, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born August 29, 1930, in Bethlehem, PA. Of his large group of siblings, Bob was number 10, "the baby." Bob wanted to outdo his sister Polly, who with his death at 88, is now the last of the clan at the age of 102. Bob received two of his three degrees - undergraduate and Masters - from Penn State University. He achieved his Doctorate in Philosophy, Sociology and Anthropology from Michigan State University. He then returned to Penn State as a faculty member in the College of Agriculture's Department of Rural Sociology. Bob was an all-around fulltime professor teaching students, mentoring PhD candidates, editing his profession's peer reviewed journal, Rural Sociology, and serving as the Rural Sociological Society's president. He retired after 32 years with the university in 1990. Bob was a devoted husband of 65 years to his wife, Barbara; a loving and supportive father to his children Anita (Michael), Andy (Wendy), Eric (Pam, both deceased 2018) and Roberta (Larry); an adored and cherished grandpa by his grandkids Allyson, Amanda, Aaran and Alexis; and a super fan and friend of home health care worker, Cheyeanna. Otherwise, retirement meant for Bob a life filled with reading, cooking, gardening, anything sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates or Penn State wrestling; keeping the bird feeders full for his feathered friends, doing puzzles either crosswords or jigsaw. And, always, family, family, family. Help keep Bob's lifelong love of words and storytelling alive through memorial contributions in his honor to the Centre County Library,

Robert (Bob) Bealer August 29, 1930March 24, 2019 Robert "Bob" Bealer, 88, of State College, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born August 29, 1930, in Bethlehem, PA. Of his large group of siblings, Bob was number 10, "the baby." Bob wanted to outdo his sister Polly, who with his death at 88, is now the last of the clan at the age of 102. Bob received two of his three degrees - undergraduate and Masters - from Penn State University. He achieved his Doctorate in Philosophy, Sociology and Anthropology from Michigan State University. He then returned to Penn State as a faculty member in the College of Agriculture's Department of Rural Sociology. Bob was an all-around fulltime professor teaching students, mentoring PhD candidates, editing his profession's peer reviewed journal, Rural Sociology, and serving as the Rural Sociological Society's president. He retired after 32 years with the university in 1990. Bob was a devoted husband of 65 years to his wife, Barbara; a loving and supportive father to his children Anita (Michael), Andy (Wendy), Eric (Pam, both deceased 2018) and Roberta (Larry); an adored and cherished grandpa by his grandkids Allyson, Amanda, Aaran and Alexis; and a super fan and friend of home health care worker, Cheyeanna. Otherwise, retirement meant for Bob a life filled with reading, cooking, gardening, anything sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates or Penn State wrestling; keeping the bird feeders full for his feathered friends, doing puzzles either crosswords or jigsaw. And, always, family, family, family. Help keep Bob's lifelong love of words and storytelling alive through memorial contributions in his honor to the Centre County Library, www.centrecountylibrary.org . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

(814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close