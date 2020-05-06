Robert C. "Lefty" Taylor June 7, 1941 May 4, 2020 Robert "Lefty" Taylor was born at Bellefonte Hospital in 1941 and was married 51 years to Lynn Taylor. Bob is the son of the late William and Anna Mary Taylor. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Scott and his wife Lynn. Bob is survived by his sister Judy, son Todd (Kelly), granddaughter Grace, and his cousin Rick Koski of Leesburg, VA. Upon completing Bellefonte High School, Bob graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Recreation. Bob was also in ROTC in college and proudly served in the Army (Airborne) at Ft. Benning, GA. Upon returning to central PA, Lefty started work at Toftrees, moved on to Addressograph-Multigraph, then spent a large part of his career as an Account Executive for Moore Business Forms. Lefty enjoyed the relationships he developed in sales and his success at Moore provided for wonderful trips, travels and opportunities for himself and his family. Early in his career, Lefty was very active in the community serving as a Little League coach, on the Y Board, as Chair of the Blood Drive, and various other local volunteer positions. Lefty belonged to the Bellefonte Legion and Elks, and he also proudly served for 12 years on Bellefonte Borough Council. He finished his working career as an owner of a Safeguard Business Systems Distributorship and co-owner of Quality Pet Foods with his wife Lynn. As a young person, Lefty loved sports of all kinds and was particularly competitive and adept at ping pong. As he got older, his sports enjoyment turned to dart, volleyball, and softball leagues (the Hot Dogs), late night handball matches in the gym at the YMCA, racquetball over lunch at the IM Building, tennis at Governors Park, and golf at Nittany Country Club. He developed many great friendships from his time as a member of Nittany and these relationships lead to some legendary "South of the Border" parties on East High Street. Some of his other passions included going on spring and fall trips to the Outer Banks with family and extended family; Penn State Football; and Penn State Wrestling. As he grew older and his health began to fail, Lefty cherished the good nature of friends, family and acquaintances and he did his best to return the warmth. He was a good man, a good father, a good husband and he will be forever missed. While he didn't ask for memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, Bob would be pleased to see any contributions go towards the betterment of outdoor parks and recreational facilities for kids in Bellefonte. A celebration of Lefty's life is not planned but may be organized in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.