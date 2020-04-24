Robert C. Vallimont April 18, 1960 ~ April 21, 2020 Robert C. Vallimont, 60, of rural Bellefonte passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Philipsburg on April 18, 1960 the son of the late Robert L. and Donna Oswalt Vallimont. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy (Michael) Erb of McClure, his sons, David Vallimont and Jacob Vallimont, both of Lewistown and his two grandchildren, Gavin Erb and Ragan Erb. Also surviving are his sister, Candace Vallimont of State College, his brothers, Dana (Dawn) Vallimont of Winston-Salem, NC and Lynn (Abbie) Vallimont of Lake Hopatcong, NJ. Robert served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a truck driver and fleet owner. He was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Bellefonte Lodge #268 F. & A. M. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His unique sense of humor would light up a room, bringing a smile to almost everyone. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020