Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Vallimont. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert C. Vallimont April 18, 1960 ~ April 21, 2020 Robert C. Vallimont, 60, of rural Bellefonte passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Philipsburg on April 18, 1960 the son of the late Robert L. and Donna Oswalt Vallimont. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy (Michael) Erb of McClure, his sons, David Vallimont and Jacob Vallimont, both of Lewistown and his two grandchildren, Gavin Erb and Ragan Erb. Also surviving are his sister, Candace Vallimont of State College, his brothers, Dana (Dawn) Vallimont of Winston-Salem, NC and Lynn (Abbie) Vallimont of Lake Hopatcong, NJ. Robert served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a truck driver and fleet owner. He was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Bellefonte Lodge #268 F. & A. M. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His unique sense of humor would light up a room, bringing a smile to almost everyone. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Robert C. Vallimont April 18, 1960 ~ April 21, 2020 Robert C. Vallimont, 60, of rural Bellefonte passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Philipsburg on April 18, 1960 the son of the late Robert L. and Donna Oswalt Vallimont. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy (Michael) Erb of McClure, his sons, David Vallimont and Jacob Vallimont, both of Lewistown and his two grandchildren, Gavin Erb and Ragan Erb. Also surviving are his sister, Candace Vallimont of State College, his brothers, Dana (Dawn) Vallimont of Winston-Salem, NC and Lynn (Abbie) Vallimont of Lake Hopatcong, NJ. Robert served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a truck driver and fleet owner. He was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Bellefonte Lodge #268 F. & A. M. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His unique sense of humor would light up a room, bringing a smile to almost everyone. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close