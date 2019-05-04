Robert E. "Rob" Edsall August 4, 1957 May 3, 2019 Robert E. "Rob" Edsall, Jr., 61, passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, May 3, 2019. Rob was born in Englewood, NJ on August 4, 1957, the son of the late Robert E. Edsall, Sr. and Dorris Desher Edsall. He married the former Connie M. Rickabaugh (Edsall) who survives at home. He was a film video editor. Rob moved to Centre Co. in 1981. He played drums and was a lead vocal in numerous groups such as JP Rocks, Cliff Turner and the Afterburners and several in the Philadelphia area. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and the keyboard. Rob loved to garden and spend time at the ocean. He will also be missed by his dog, Buddy. He was a Penn State Alumni and was a member of the Milesburg American Legion. Along with his wife, Connie, he is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Todd Degolier) Spangler of Bradford, Lisa (Sean) O'Shell of Altoona; his sister, Marilu Edsall; his grandchildren; Alexis, Cameron, Bailey, Karley, Emilee, Ciera, Hunter, Kami; his great grandchildren, Evelyn, Ayden and a third great grandchild due by the end of May. He is also survived by his mother in law, Joanne Rickabaugh , of Altoona, his niece Maisie and nephew, Nicholas. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MC 20852 in memory of Robert E. Edsall, Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 4, 2019