Robert E. "Bob" Harpster January 7, 1963 - September 21, 2020 Robert E. "Bob" Harpster, 57, of rural Bellefonte, passed away with his mother and wife by his side, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center from complications of surgery. Bob was born on January 7, 1963 in Lock Haven, a son of David W. and June E. Heimer Harpster of Mill Hall. On September 15, 2012 he married the former Patti A. Lucas, who survives at home. He began his beautiful journey with Patti in 2004 and he always said they were "peas and carrots". Also surviving are his children, Tabatha Harpster (Chad Kuntz) of Lock Haven, Michael (Amanda) Houtz of Linden, Ryan T. Menges (Megan Stoner) of Spring Mills, Tyler J. Menges (Veronica Shaw) of Milroy and Bri M. Gardner (Buck) of Howard; his grandsons, Hunter A. Shirk, Jonathan Houtz, his granddaughter, Mia Houtz; a brother Terry L. Harpster of Lock Haven, and a niece Bella R. Snook of Lock Haven. Bob was a 1981 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. He was an electrician his entire life, most recently for X-Pert Communications. Bob was a "McGyver" in his younger years. He went to Spain to design a machine to manufacture diapers for Haven Pride. He was an excellent Pop Pop to his best buddy Hunter. He was a tinkerer, a great artist and he designed his own tattoos. Bob had a great sense of humor, a great work ethic and opened his home to many in need. He was passionate about hang gliding and he was never afraid of trying anything new, a true adventurous spirit. Bobby's sudden passing leaves a gaping hole in many aching hearts. We shall miss him forever, but are also blessed and grateful by knowing this good man. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at 253 Sycamore Lane, Wingate on Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 A. M. with Pastor Dan Longmore officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
