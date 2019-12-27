Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Klemens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Klemens November 15, 1932 ~ December 25, 2019 Robert E. Klemens, 87, of South Dayton, NY entered into rest December 25, 2019. He was born November 15, 1932 in Bellefonte, PA to the late Jacob Kleman and late Gladys Horner. Robert graduated in 1949 from Petersburg High School in Virginia, then enlisted in the United States Air Force in the same year. He retired from Gowanda Psychiatric Center in 1990 after 22 years. Robert started the local baseball little leagues and girls' softball league also forming the Babe Ruth league. He also started the South Dayton pool league. He also assisted the in Cherry Creek to regain its charter status. Roberts passion was family, pool, golf and fishing. Robert is survived by his cherished children Gloria Witherell, James (Patsy) Klemens Sr. and Frank (Debi) Klemens; 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren also srvived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was pre deceased by his wife of 64 years Elizabeth (Duck) Klemens, a son Robert Klemens Jr.; grandsons John Robert Witherell and Jeffrey James Klemens. Relatives and friends may visit DiStasio Funeral Home 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners S. Dayton, NY Sunday December 29, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM where the funeral service will be held Monday December 30, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will be in Villenova Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Dayton Fire Dept. or Chautauqua County Hospice. Online condolences may be made at

Robert E. Klemens November 15, 1932 ~ December 25, 2019 Robert E. Klemens, 87, of South Dayton, NY entered into rest December 25, 2019. He was born November 15, 1932 in Bellefonte, PA to the late Jacob Kleman and late Gladys Horner. Robert graduated in 1949 from Petersburg High School in Virginia, then enlisted in the United States Air Force in the same year. He retired from Gowanda Psychiatric Center in 1990 after 22 years. Robert started the local baseball little leagues and girls' softball league also forming the Babe Ruth league. He also started the South Dayton pool league. He also assisted the in Cherry Creek to regain its charter status. Roberts passion was family, pool, golf and fishing. Robert is survived by his cherished children Gloria Witherell, James (Patsy) Klemens Sr. and Frank (Debi) Klemens; 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren also srvived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was pre deceased by his wife of 64 years Elizabeth (Duck) Klemens, a son Robert Klemens Jr.; grandsons John Robert Witherell and Jeffrey James Klemens. Relatives and friends may visit DiStasio Funeral Home 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners S. Dayton, NY Sunday December 29, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM where the funeral service will be held Monday December 30, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will be in Villenova Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Dayton Fire Dept. or Chautauqua County Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.