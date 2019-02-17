Robert Earl Breon, Sr. May 5, 1932February 15, 2019 Robert Earl Breon, Sr., 86, of rural Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob was born on May 5, 1932, in Bellefonte, a son of the late William and Ellen Breon, and his step-mother Isabell Davis Breon. On April 27, 1953, he married the former Bessie Burns who survives at home. Bob is also survived by his children, Robert E. Breon, Jr. and his wife Ginger of Port Matilda, Rose Regel and her husband George of Mount Eagle, Kathy Miller and her husband Ralph of rural Bellefonte, and Allen Breon and his wife Pebbles of Port Matilda. Also surviving are his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Paulene Burns of Julian. Bob was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from Bellefonte Lime Company after 35 years. Bob also had worked for Jack Gardner as a mason. Bob enjoyed watching poker and he also enjoyed hunting, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Breon and his sisters, Pearl Davis and Margaret Wertz. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home, with Pastor Douglas W. Mellott officiating, where military honors will be accorded. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery, Benner Township, Centre Co., PA Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St. Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019