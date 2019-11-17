Guest Book View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edgar "Bob" Ishler May 29, 1937November 12, 2019 Robert Edgar "Bob" Ishler, 82, of Port Matilda, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, while surrounded by his family at Elmcroft of State College. Born May 29, 1937, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Verda Kelley Ishler. On October 27, 2001, he married Kay L. Fornwalt Stewart, who survives at home in Port Matilda. Also surviving are four children: Kelley Ishler McGuier and husband Joel, of East Finley; Corey Ishler Strouse and husband Dale Letson, of Philipsburg; Shawn Ishler and wife Darlene, of Pine Grove Mills; and Megan Ishler Anderson and husband James, of San Francisco; three step-children: Leslie Clark and husband Mark, of Rochester, MN; Lori Ericsson of Dallas, TX; and John Pytel and wife Diane, of Palo Alto, CA; two siblings: Michael Ishler and wife Donna, of Ontario, NY; and Carol Bierly and husband Darryl, of Richmond, VA; seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was a 1955 graduate of State College High School. He served in the Air National Guard and was recalled from inactive status in 1961 to serve in Germany. He was the owner and operator of Ishler Furniture in State College and The Bed Post in Lemont. Bob was a member of the Spring Creek Presbyterian Church in Lemont. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 245 in State College. He loved to sing and enjoyed a baritone-to-sweet-falsetto range. He loved baking himself in the hot sun, throwing darts, and planting gardens. He was a voracious reader and lifelong library lover. Bob had a talent for making people feel like he could see in them something extra special and hard to spot. He always did the crossword puzzle and the jumble in ink. He also enjoyed dancing, loading his own ammunition, and woodworking. He loved to tease. Bob was also a licensed pilot and a proud member of the AOPA and the local chapter of EAA. Most of all, he loved his family. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m., on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Reverend Dave Hirsh officiating. Private burial will be in the Gray-Meek Family Cemetery, in Patton Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 270 Walker Dr., Suite 15, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

