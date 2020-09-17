1/2
Robert F. Whitford
Robert F. Whitford January 6, 1923 - September 11, 2020 Robert F. Whitford, 97, died on September 11, 2020 at The Village at Penn State, where he was a resident. He was born January, 6 1923 in Dunellen, N.J. and was the son of the late Farris S. & Reva L. Whitford of Little Genesee, N.Y. On September 21, 1946 he married Elaine J. Baker of Batavia, N.Y., who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kathie W. Raneri, and her husband Peter G. Raneri, both of Johnstown, N.Y.; a son, Robert Ferris Whitford, of State College, PA; and two grandchildren, Jennifer M. Padgett of Holly Ridge, N.C. and Lt. CMDR Peter J. Raneri a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II and participated in campaigns in the Philippines and Okinawa. He graduated from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 1949 with a B. Sc. Degree in Ceramic Engineering, and then worked forty years for North American Refractories Co. in various locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. He was Vice President of Research & Engineering when he retired in 1989. He was a member of his company's Executive Committee and Board of Directors for many years and was elected a "Fellow" of the American Ceramics Society in 1978. He was a member of the Clearfield, PA Rotary Club for several years and was elected a "Paul Harris Fellow" by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. During his retirement years he was a member of the Treasure Lake Lion's Club where he served in a variety of the club's activities. He was a Christian by faith. Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, William L. & Byron F. Whitford. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/; Tunnel To Towers, https://tunnel2towers.org; or The State College Food Bank, https://scfoodbank.org A funeral service and celebration of life will be scheduled when the corona virus has been brought under control.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
