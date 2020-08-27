Robert G. "Bob" Walker April 15, 1954 ~ August 24, 2020 Robert G. "Bob" Walker, 66, Sykesville PA, joined the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. Robert was born April 15, 1954 in Punxsutawney, PA, to Glenn and the late Virginia (Ginny) Walker. He attended and graduated from the Hot Springs High School in South Dakota. Bob loved to travel, whether it was a trip on his motorcycle, or trucking across the country gathering equipment. He enjoyed his life to the fullest and family was of utmost importance to him. Honored and happy to have shared his life with him are family and friends, far too numerous to mention. He had a way of touching every single person he came in contact with. He is survived by his fiancé, Alma Nava and her children, Chris and Allison; daughter, Heidi Lerch and husband, Jamie of Sykesville, PA; son, Aaron Walker and wife, Lacey, of Indiana, PA; son, Daniel Walker and fiancé, Taylor of Dubois, PA; son, Tim Jacobs and wife, Kristen of Brookville, PA; grandchildren, Kara (Steven) Whelpley and their daughter, Sylvia; Alex, Parker and Payton Wheaton; Tamela (Ethan) Grasso; Joseph (Alissa) Lerch; Hayden Witherite, Cole and Garrett Walker; Chris, Hailey and Jaxon Jacobs; and two more grandchildren on the way; 3 brothers; Ron (Marge) Walker of Gillette, WY; Calvin (Kathy) Walker of Erie, PA; Richard Walker of Sykesville, PA; one sister, Joleen Walker of Sykesville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by: his wife, Carol (Pack) Walker; wife, Patricia (Ketchum) Walker; brother, John Walker, as well as his grandparents, Fred and Mary Walker and Calvin and Della Bishop. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at the Solider Community Church, 846 Reynoldsville Sykesville Rd, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020, also at the Solider Community Church, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at Sykesville Memorial Cemetery, Sykesville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
