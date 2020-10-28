Bob was a wonderful friend and family member. He and Bill met at an Army Reserve Unit in August of 1961 and, two months later, were activated and served together at Fort Bragg during the Berlin Crisis. They maintained different stories about what prompted Bob's first date with Priscilla when they were home on leave. Many good times were had, including 14 years of family vacations together at Ocean City, MD, lots of bridge games, Penn State games and, on occasion, an adult beverage.

Melody and Bill Montgomery

