Rev. Dr. Robert Harding Morris February 4, 1921 ~ July 7, 2020 The Rev. Dr. Robert Harding Morris, 99, died peacefully at his granddaughter Hilary Koch's home in Waterville, ME on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Bob was born on February 4, 1921 in Johnson City, NY to Henry D. and Dora (Durland) Morris. In 1943 he married the love of his life, Anne Cappucci, who preceded him in death in 1992. Bob lived in State College from 1993 to 2016. Bob worked at IBM Endicott, NY as a systems engineer and analyst for over 30 years. While working for IBM, he concurrently earned his BA from Harpur College (now SUNY Binghamton) and completed a double major in French and Philosophy. He was a student in the full-year foreign studies program at the University of Neuchatel, Switzerland. Also, during his IBM years he received his Local Pastor's License from the Methodist Church and served as part-time pastor of the Campville United Methodist Church. After his retirement from IBM in 1976, Bob went on to finish his MS from SUNY Binghamton, a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Drew University.He concurrently served as pastor of churches in Sayreville, NJ and Ventnor, NJ. When he retired from the ministry, he continued to serve as a guest preacher and Adult Sunday School teacher in the communities where he lived. He knew it was a blessing to continue to serve God. Bob had a lifetime love of building dry stone walls and passed on his talent to anyone who had an artistic eye and a similar disregard for their fingers and toes. When he lived in State College, PA he spent 10 years excavating and reforming overgrown fieldstones into contoured pathways to be explored in an undeveloped municipal parkland. He began this stone labyrinth when he was 80 "for the exercise," and completed it in 2016. Bob was fully committed to Eastern Standard Time, and in his many worldwide travels he never once set his watch for another time zone. This presented many challenges for family and friends traveling with him. In addition, he had absolutely no sense of direction and could easily get lost within a few miles of his home. He was thankful to live long enough to enjoy having a GPS. His sense of humor was legendary, and his family shares hours of anecdotes, jokes, and puns. He believed that chocolate was nature's perfect food and ate it daily for most of his 99 years, insisting that his daily ration of chocolate enabled him to do daily sit-ups and pushups until the last few weeks of his life. Bob is survived by his daughter Suzanne Wolfe (Pittsburgh, formerly State College, PA) and his son Robert (Wellsboro, PA). He has three grandchildren who were raised in the State College area: Devon Wood (Ian Winter, Pittsburgh), Christopher Wolfe (Christiane Wisehart, Greencastle, IN), and Hilary Koch (Arne Koch, Waterville, ME). He was "GrandBob" to his great-grandchildren Maya and Nat Winter, Henry and Benjamin Wolfe, and Noah and Leo Koch. Bob was loved dearly and will be missed greatly by his family and his many friends. He requested that any memorial donations be made online to the Equal Justice Initiative: eji.org