Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823

Robert "Bob" Harold Sunday November 22, 1935 March 23, 2020 Robert "Bob" Harold Sunday, 84, of Julian, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in State College on November 22, 1935, he was the son of the late Harold and Marian (Kerstetter) Sunday. On June 8, 1968, he married his beloved wife, Grace M. (Bratton) Sunday, who survives him at home after sharing nearly 52 years of marriage together. Bob was a graduate of State College High School. After high school, he served in the United States Army from February 1955 until December 1957, as a Military Police Office during the Vietnam War. He earned the Good Conduct Medal before he was honorably discharged. He worked as a Produce Manager for the A&P in State College for almost 30 years before they closed. Most recently, he did maintenance on some of the apartment buildings around the area until he retired in 2001. In addition to his wife, Grace, he is survived by one daughter, Tonya Clouser (Scott), of Julian, and one son, Allen Sunday (Tammy), of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Bradley Sunday, one grandson, John J. Scully, IV, and a sister, Betty Lockhart. Bob embraced his relationship with the Lord and stayed true to his Christian values. He loved going to his camp in Spruce Creek. He liked to go fly fishing and was a member of the Colerain Fishing Club. He enjoyed woodworking and could always be found in his shop making things for his family and friends; when he wasn't working, he always had his pipe in his hands, even if it wasn't lit. He loved animals, especially his dogs that were always by his side. Bob enjoyed being home with his adoring wife, Grace. He worked hard to always support his family. His quick wit and incredible ability to make anyone laugh are just some of the qualities that he was known for. He leaves his loved ones behind with the treasured memories of the loving husband, caring father, and doting "Pappy." The family would like to extend their thankfulness to the nurses and staff of 365 Hospice for the care that they showed "Bobaloo" during his time of need. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to 365 Hospice at 119 S. Main Street, Carrolltown, PA 15722. Online condolences may be made to the family at

