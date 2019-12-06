Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert M. "Bob" Henry November 22, 1924 ~ December 3, 2019 Robert M. "Bob" Henry, 95, of Hershey, formerly of State College, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Country Meadows, Hershey. Born November 22, 1924, in Carlisle, he was the son of the late James Thompson and Ethel Carothers Henry. On September 4, 1948 he married Anna Louise Corl, who preceded him in death on April 25, 2012. He is survived by three children, James Douglas Henry and his wife, Mary Victoria "Vicki", of Mechanicsburg, Samuel Charles Henry and his wife, Donna, of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Robert Henry and his wife, Elise, of Hummelstown; six grandchildren, Michael Henry and his wife, Shannon, Matthew Henry and his wife, Kara, Jessica Lane and her husband, Jeffrey, Olivia Ameigh and her husband, Joel, Mariah Henry and her fiancé, Brian and Anna-Nickole Henry; six great-grandchildren, Landon Martin, Hannah Ameigh, Leah and Ryan Henry, Nicholas and Lucas Lane. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Corl "Ted" Henry on January 19, 1994 and two brothers, John and J. Beatty Henry. Robert was a 1941 graduate of State College High School. A farm boy who grew up in nearby Bald Eagle Valley, Henry studied civil engineering at Penn State before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, serving for nearly three years as a radio operator. He returned to Penn State to complete his degree in 1948 and met the love of his life, his late wife Louise, outside a restaurant called The Corner Room. After graduating from Penn State, Henry worked for Goodyear Tire Corporation in Akron, OH, for 18 years including two years overseas to supervise construction of a tire factory in Luxembourg and another in Glasgow, Scotland. By 1966, the Henrys were ready to bring their four sons back to "home base" in State College. Henry contacted Penn State seeking an engineering position and a few months later was offered the opportunity to represent the university in the construction of its new hospital in Hershey. After his wife died, Henry made plans to move closer to his sons. As he considered his options for personal care, it was hard to resist an apartment facing the Medical Center. The view was a reminder of a time when he helped oversee the construction and, later, maintenance and operations for the Medical Center. It was part of his lifetime connection to Penn State University. He spent much of his time visiting with family and friends, and even writing poetry, but he also enjoyed the many opportunities to oversee the Medical Center in a new way-looking out his window with his scanner humming by his side and watching the center's life flight emergency helicopter fly in and out several times a day. Robert was a member of the St Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Grove Mills where he also served on the Building Committee. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 245. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home with the Reverend Paul Tomkiel officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, 277 W Pine Grove Rd, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

