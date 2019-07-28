Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Howard Herron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Howard Herron February 9, 1928 May 3, 2019 Robert Herron was born in Coal City, IL and died of a heart attack while driving himself to lunch on May 3, 2019. Bob was the second son of two children born to John Herron and Helen Miller Herron. He is survived by his daughters, Meg Barton and Elizabeth Herron; his son-in-law Warren Christensen, and his grandchildren, Heather Barton, Zachary, Alec, and Nicholas Christensen. Bob was a man that shaped his own destiny with proactive choices. In Coal City, his father worked in a clay and brick yard, yet Bob achieved valedictorian of Coal City high school. He applied himself to any job available, spending his summers toiling as a section hand for the railroad in order to earn money for college. He qualified for academic scholarships and worked his way through the University of Illinois by his own labor, achieving straight A's in the process. Bob graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ceramic Engineering in 1950, and a Master of Science Degree in 1951. Upon graduation, Bob, recently married to Betty Lou Mickey, moved to South Bend, Indiana. He worked at Bendix Corporation where he and a team of engineers developed new friction materials for use in brake linings in commercial aircraft. This technology is still in use today and resulted in seven patents. In 1964, the family moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where Bob worked for the Homer Research lab at Bethlehem Steel. His research there led to technology that extends the life of basic oxygen furnace linings. This work led to two more patents. In every capacity of his life, Bob worked tirelessly to serve his friends, family, and community. He engaged in many leadership positions at various Unitarian fellowships, presiding over the Lehigh Valley Bail Fund and serving as construction committee chair for Habitat for Humanity in central Pennsylvania. He was a staunch advocate for human rights who believed "No one should walk their path alone. All that we send into the lives of others should come back into our own." A born leader, Bob found a way to improve himself while helping others, always leaving a community stronger than he found it. Not immune to the charms of company, Bob loved thoughtful people, a hearty laugh, and a good party. Bob spent the last chapter of his life in State College, Pennsylvania. There, his research for North American Refractories Company involving the continuous casting of steel, took him on trips to Japan and inoculated him with a love for travel. A loving husband and a caring father, Bob was the stone on which the family leaned. In his twilight years, he continued to ski, sail and travel the world with his wife, Betty. Bob was an inquisitive, thoughtful, and insightful person with a great sense of humor and a firm handshake. He relished repairing things and never shied from hard work, no matter if it was physical, familial or spiritual. He lived his life just as he chose: with integrity, laughter, love and intention. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Center County on August 3rd at 3:00 PM. Instead of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the UUFCC Endowment Fund, 780 Waupelani Dr. Extension, State College, PA. 16801. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

