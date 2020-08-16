1/1
Robert J. Ceschini
Robert J. Ceschini 1956 ~ 2020 With sorrow in their hearts the Ceschini family reports the passing of Robert Jude Ceschini, 63. Born December 1956 in Pittsburgh PA, Robert enjoyed a life of engineering until early June 2020. He joins his parents Felicia and Louis Ceschini, leaving behind his wife, Terry, who he married in 1985 and their children Andrew and Cameron. He is also survived by his brother, John (Kathy) Ceschini, his mother-in-law, Lyda Osman, brother-in-law, Christopher Osman, sister-in-law Kathy (Robert) Davie, and eight nieces and nephews. In 1987, they built their State College home to cement their investment in starting a family. Robert began engineering at HRB Systems and Raytheon in State College from January 1979 to March 2000 and then went on to work at Penn State's Applied Research Lab in March 2000 -Present. He helped start and maintain both Centre of the Web, a website hosting company, and FireOne, a firework launch system company. Both companies still operate out of State College today. Through these private interests and his public work with ARL, he showed a knack for the inner workings of computers both on and offline in hardware and software. Over the last few years, Robert and Terry have taken to long-term road tripping the coast in recreational vehicles. This gave them the freedom to experience some warmer weather down south and host many relaxed visits to Disney World. Still, Robert's work continued remotely at the lab including the mentorship of young minds in the field. Robert's kind, knowledgeable, can-do attitude helped earn him the ARL Director's Special Recognition Award while continuing these travels. As of now, a service has not been planned due to the ongoing pandemic, though Robert always hoped to be 'shot up in a firework', which the family would like to make a reality sometime soon.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
