Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr. September 15, 2020 Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr., 76, of May- town, passed way on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence. Born in Danville, PA, he was the son of the late George F. and Josephine (Bojack) Migash. Bob was the husband of Mary Ann (Politza) Migash whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage this past April. Bob was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Catholic High School. He retired from M&M Mars as a master mechanic. He was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy, Clover Rod & Gun Club, Millheim Fire Department, and Clover Hose Fire Department. Bob was a 3 rd degree knight and member of the The Knights of Columbus, Bishop Lawrence F. Schott, Council 626 in Mt. Carmel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing on the computer, and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary Ann, are two sons, Robert Migash Jr., husband of Stacey of Palmyra, and Richard Migash, husband of Liann of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Shaughnessy Migash of Mechanicsburg, Josephine Migash of Arlington, VA, and John Migash of Palmyra; a brother, George Migash, husband of Ella of Red Lion; and a sister, Ann Belski, wife of Robert "Bob" of Halifax. He was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Migash. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery in Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers!
We were classmates at Catholic High School.
Jim Lavelle
Classmate
