Reverend Robert James Kennedy May 16, 1938 April 30, 2020 Reverend Robert James Kennedy passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living, State College. He was born May 16, 1938 in Altoona, son of the late James J. and Lelia M. (Snowberger) Kennedy. Bob was a graduate of Altoona High School, Carson-Newman College, and Southwestern Seminary. In 1963, he was ordained into the ministry of the United Methodist Church, and served churches throughout the Central Pennsylvania Conference for 37 years. Following his retirement, he served as interim pastorates in American Baptist Churches, the Allegheny Lutheran Synod and enjoyed preaching wherever he was called. Bob had a passion for life. He loved sports, especially his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions. He enjoyed music, travel and being outdoors. When he wasn't on the golf course he could be seen walking or riding on his moped. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Hall and her husband, Steve; a grandson, W. Benjamin Hall, and his wife, Brianna; two great-grandsons, Braxton and Weston, all of Murfreesboro, TN; and his soulmate, Judy Kennedy of State College. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To honor Bob's wishes, his ashes will be released in the ocean on Jekyll Island, Georgia where he always enjoyed an early spring retreat. Memorial contributions may be made to Park Forest Village United Methodist Organ Fund, or to a church or charity of choice. Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc., Bellwood, www.russinfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 3, 2020.