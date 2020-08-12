Robert "Bob" James Lucas January 20, 1943-August 9, 2020 Robert "Bob" James Lucas, 77, of Port Matilda went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born on January 20, 1943 in Frostburg, Maryland, he was the son of the late George and Bernice (Gibson) Lucas, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Thomas, and Gary Lucas; and three sisters, Sharon Miller, Darlene Porter, and Donna Lucas. Bob was a graduate of Beall High School. From the time he was a toddler, Bob expressed interest in building. Over the years, he honed his skill and became a very successful mason. He always believed in working hard and doing one's best. He often said, "You can do anything when you put your mind to it." Bob relocated to Pennsylvania in the 1960s, and for many years, he was employed in laborer and bricklayer unions across the state, working on large-scale projects including hospitals, universities, and the state capitol building. One day in the spring of 1979, while traveling to a job site, he stopped to purchase gas at a Uni-Mart in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was smitten by the store manager who would become his future wife. He would buy unneeded groceries just so he would have an excuse to speak with her. Bob proposed to and married this young woman, Connie Potter, on May 16, 1980. Shortly after they were married, Bob and Connie purchased property near Port Matilda where they began their new life. Bob cleared the land, and with very little assistance, built a beautiful brick home himself, along with an accompanying brick garage. Over the years, he expanded the home and constructed a barn, numerous gardens, and other small buildings. His home, family, and pets brought him great pride and happiness. In 1983, Bob, with assistance from Connie, created a small business, "Bob Lucas Masonry." He continued to operate this successful enterprise for over 37 years until his recent unexpected passing. Although he could have retired a number of years ago, he loved to work and interact with people. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Connie (Potter) Lucas; his two children whom he loved dearly, a daughter, Torey Lucas, and fiance, Rob Trialonas, also of Port Matilda, and a son, Lance Lucas, and partner, Rob Soto, both of Jackson Heights, New York. He also is survived by his adorable grandson, Roen Robert Trialonas, who brought him much joy; two brothers, retired Lt. Col Ronald Lucas, Havre de Grace, Maryland, and Donald Lucas, Bloomington, Maryland; two sisters, Carol Harper, Frostburg, Maryland, and Glenda Mckenzie, Eckart, Maryland; one brother-in-law Mike Miller, Frostburg, Maryland, and in-laws, Kevin Potter and wife Lori, of Grassflat; a sister-in-law Judy (Potter) Folmar and husband Dennis Folmar, of Louisburg, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was also expecting his first granddaughter in November. Bob and his wife were faithful members of the Bible Baptist Church of Warriors Mark for many years and for the past 12 years, they attended the State College Alliance Church. He loved nothing more than enjoying a good home-cooked meal and spending time with his family and cats, Huffy, Lacey, and Keta. While his passing was sudden and came too soon, he will forever be remembered for his love of family, hard work ethic, generosity, sense of humor, and long-lasting friendships. Family and friends will be received at the Koch Funeral Home located at 2401 South Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801, on Wednesday, August 12, 5-7:30 pm. Funeral services will be at the Koch Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13, at 11:00 am for family, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pastor Sam Reese of Black Oak United Methodist Church, Port Matilda, will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Friends Cemetery, Halfmoon Township, Port Matilda. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
or visit us on Facebook.