Robert Joseph Watson December 16, 1963 - May 8, 2019 On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Robert Joseph Watson, a loving father, grandfather, and brother, went home to be with the Lord. Rob was a resident of Livingston, MT for the last 18 years and was an avid outdoorsman. Rob was born on December 16, 1963 in Philipsburg, PA to Clair and Beverly Watson. Rob will be forever remembered by his daughter Heather and his son-in-law Heath, his three grandsons Hunter, Hayden, and Hezekiah, his sister Annette, his four brothers, Kevin, Danny, Chuck, and Chad, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. An end of life celebration will be held, in Rob's honor, on August 3, 2019 at 2pm at Curtin United Methodist Church 305 Curtin Village Rd, Howard, PA 16841.

