Robert Keith Murray Robert Keith Murray, 96, of University Village Inn, Tampa, Florida died on February 9, 2019, predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, survived by one son, William and one brother, Richard from Tampa, also two daughters, Vicki McKeefery from Malvern, PA and Connie Sargent from Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Murray was an emeritus professor of History at Penn State University (serving as head of the History Department from 1959-1969), an author of many books, articles, book chapters, and reviews. He was a a member of the State College Presbyterian Church and also an avid ocean sailor. Dr. Murray was buried on February 16, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Gardens,Tampa, Florida.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019