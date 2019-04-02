Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Vogt. View Sign

Robert L. (Bob) Vogt December 4, 1930March 30, 2019 Robert L. "Bob" Vogt, 88, of State College, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State. He was born December 4, 1930, in Louisville, KY, the eldest child of Elmer and Mary M. Karcher Vogt. On November 25, 1995 in Muncy, PA, Bob married Kellie Barlow Bower. Bob is survived by his wife, Kellie Vogt, of State College; three children, Paul F. Vogt and his wife, Maureen O'Brien, of Albany, NY; Benjamin R. Vogt and his wife, Brigid, of Seaford, NY; and Bobbi L. Segin and her husband, Tony, of Mechanicsburg, PA; two step-children, Ryan Bower and his wife, Kerry, of Cody, WY and Kevin Bower of Raleigh, NC; 14 grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Christopher, Gabriel, Brandon, Bethany, Sydney, Casey, Thomas, Emmy, Nicholas, Zoey, Sebastian, and Ava; sisters Rosie Lenhart, Carolyn Smith, and Catherine Holmes and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Francine Louise Cross Vogt on August 28, 1992; step-son, Richard Bower in 2009; and siblings George, Charles, and Bill Vogt, Rita Demaree, Betty Faith, and Magdeline Vincents. Bob received his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's Seminary and his master's degree and doctorate from The Gregorian Institute in Rome, Italy. Bob was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1954 and served the Archdiocese of Louisville for 15 years. In 1970, Bob began his career as an administrator for The State of Pennsylvania. He retired after more than thirty years of service as the superintendent for the Office of Developmental Programs. Bob was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He enjoyed poetry, was a published author, coin collecting, a voracious reader but the true joy of his life was his grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Mass will be at 12 Noon on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, with Rev. Charles Amershek officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Region School in Shamokin, PA and the Benevolent Fund at the Village of Penn State in memory of Robert L. Vogt. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

Robert L. (Bob) Vogt December 4, 1930March 30, 2019 Robert L. "Bob" Vogt, 88, of State College, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State. He was born December 4, 1930, in Louisville, KY, the eldest child of Elmer and Mary M. Karcher Vogt. On November 25, 1995 in Muncy, PA, Bob married Kellie Barlow Bower. Bob is survived by his wife, Kellie Vogt, of State College; three children, Paul F. Vogt and his wife, Maureen O'Brien, of Albany, NY; Benjamin R. Vogt and his wife, Brigid, of Seaford, NY; and Bobbi L. Segin and her husband, Tony, of Mechanicsburg, PA; two step-children, Ryan Bower and his wife, Kerry, of Cody, WY and Kevin Bower of Raleigh, NC; 14 grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Christopher, Gabriel, Brandon, Bethany, Sydney, Casey, Thomas, Emmy, Nicholas, Zoey, Sebastian, and Ava; sisters Rosie Lenhart, Carolyn Smith, and Catherine Holmes and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Francine Louise Cross Vogt on August 28, 1992; step-son, Richard Bower in 2009; and siblings George, Charles, and Bill Vogt, Rita Demaree, Betty Faith, and Magdeline Vincents. Bob received his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's Seminary and his master's degree and doctorate from The Gregorian Institute in Rome, Italy. Bob was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1954 and served the Archdiocese of Louisville for 15 years. In 1970, Bob began his career as an administrator for The State of Pennsylvania. He retired after more than thirty years of service as the superintendent for the Office of Developmental Programs. Bob was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He enjoyed poetry, was a published author, coin collecting, a voracious reader but the true joy of his life was his grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Mass will be at 12 Noon on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, with Rev. Charles Amershek officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Region School in Shamokin, PA and the Benevolent Fund at the Village of Penn State in memory of Robert L. Vogt. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

(814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close