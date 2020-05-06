Robert L. Yakich August 27, 1949 May 4, 2020 Robert L. Yakich died at home on May 4, 2020, at the age of 70, after a valiant fight against cancer. He was born on August 27, 1949, in Bellefonte, son of Robert and Patty Yakich, who preceded him in death. His youngest brother, Thomas, also preceded him in death in 2017. Bob lived in Benner Township for his whole life. He was a graduate of Bellefonte Area High School, Class of 1968. He worked as a roofer for 30 years at Penn State. He is survived by his sister, Mary Alice (Barry) McMurtrie, of Bellefonte, and their children, Julie (Jason) Miron, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Jason (Amber) McMurtrie, of Bellefonte, and Jeff (Marsha) McMurtrie, and her daughter, Miranda, of Bellefonte. Bob is also survived by his brother, Richard Yakich, and sister-in-law, Kathy, and her daughters, Jamie Haley of Carlisle, and Crystal Rearick of Bellefonte. Bob attended meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, where he enjoyed studying the Bible. Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. For those who want to acknowledge his life and friendship, donations can be made in his memory to the State College Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 101 Villandry Blvd., State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.