Robert M. "Bubba" McClure
Robert M. "Bubba" McClure June 17, 1964 ~ August 24, 2020 Robert M. "Bubba" McClure 56 of rural Port Matilda, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence. Bob was born on June 17, 1964 a son of the late William and Florence Thompson McClure. On October 6, 2006 he married the former Kelly J. Rudy, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, Bob is also survived by his children, Melinda (Kyle) Conrad, Breanna (Jake) Williams, Mackenzie McClure, Brandon McClure and Connor McClure; his brothers, Gary McClure and Denis (Sherry) McClure, and his 2 grandchildren, Lexi and Ryker. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was a 1982 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. Bob was employed by Bellefonte Boro before his retirement. He was a member of Oak Flat Hunting camp. Bob played and coached baseball for many years and was an avid Penn State football fan. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6 PM 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Due to the current conditions the family will not be in attendance. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Ryan Smith, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
