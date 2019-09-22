Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Mark Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Mark Webb September 1, 1953September 18, 2019 Robert Mark Webb, 66 of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wynwood House, Centre Hall. Born September 1, 1953 at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, he was the son of the late Robert O. and Betty Jo (Griffin) Webb. Mark was a 1971 graduate of Harding High School in Marion, Ohio. He earned his undergraduate degree in microbiology and chemistry from the Ohio State University in 1975, and graduated with his medical degree from Ohio State in 1980. Mark completed a residency and fellowship in psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh's Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic and went on to practice in the Pittsburgh region for nearly 30 years. In 1999, he opened the Webb Center for Integrative Health in collaboration with his life partner of 42 years, Patricia "Patty" (Holland) Webb. He retired in 2014, having passionately cared for patients in every stage of life, drawing on his unique synthesis of Western and Eastern approaches to person-centered mental health care. Mark was a continuing member of the American Psychiatric Association, the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society, and the Pittsburgh Psychiatric Society where he also served on the board. Mark was also a man of many passions, guided by a spiritual view of life. He loved spending time in the great outdoors where he enjoyed bicycling, hiking, camping, fly fishing, sailing and canoeing, as well as landscaping and pond-building at home. He played viola and drums, and was especially drawn to Indigenous American music, art, and culture. He loved to learn, whether by reading current medical journals, practicing Tai Chi and obtaining his black belt in Korean martial arts, watching C-SPAN, enjoying books and magazines on world affairs, or taking workshops in wheel-thrown pottery. He also loved being a dad to his three children, each of whom share his compassionate heart, his love for learning, and his commitment to inner growth. Mark is survived by his life partner, Patty, of State College, PA as well as by their two sons, William R. Webb of Pittsburgh and Ryan F. H. Webb of State College, and their daughter, Arielle A. Webb of State College. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3-5pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Centre Hall. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to the Penns Valley YMCA Program Center, 115 W. Streamside Place, Spring Mills, PA 16875, or to the Tides Program for grief and loss, P.O. Box 1251, State College, PA 16804. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered to the family at

