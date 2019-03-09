Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bobby) McDaniel. View Sign

Robert (Bobby) McDaniel January 6, 1952 March 6, 2019 Robert McDaniel, 67, of Bellefonte, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a long brave battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Susan Workman, his daughters Tyann, Bree and Shea Hazel (Darin), his sister Connie Francis, and two grandsons Madden and Kosten. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bobby inspired all he touched to "carpe diem" or seize the day. He was known for his faith and set the example of putting God first in life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, coaching his daughters and local teams like the Central PA Runnin Rebs, volunteering, politics, traveling, music, and hunting at his camp - The Bison Lodge. He co-organized the start up of the Bellefonte Undine Rodeo and Magnum Productions where he steer wrestled. Bobby grew up in Pittsburgh and moved to State College to attend Penn State. He retired from Glenn O. Hawbaker as the Vice President of Business Development. Bobby was involved in various personal business ventures and served on many committees and boards in the community. His optimistic outlook on life and leadership will be sadly missed by all. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home who cared for Bobby during his stay. Friends and family will be received on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Zion Community Church at 3261 Zion Road, Bellefonte. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 6:00 pm at the church with Pastor Scott Brown officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to Zion Community Church at 3261 Zion Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

