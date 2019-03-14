Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert McGee E. Schnarrs. View Sign

Robert McGee E. Schnarrs 2/18/1942 - 3/11/2019 Robert E. Schnarrs, 77, of Camp Hill, PA, formerly of Philipsburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 11, 2019. Born February 18, 1942 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Askey) Schnarrs. McGee played football and baseball at Philipsburg-Osceola High School from where he graduated in 1960. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves. In 1965, he married Georgiana Lorigan, his wife of 53 years. McGee began his career in construction with his father, Elmer, and worked in construction for almost 30 years. In 1998, he suffered a stroke and became disabled but continued to live at home under the loving care of his wife until his passing. McGee was a devoted father. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Prior to his stroke, he never missed an opportunity to take his family camping, snowmobile riding, boating, water skiing or to the beach. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his children. After his stroke, he utilized his construction skills putting together 100s of puzzles. If you knew McGee, you also knew he loved a good cup of coffee. In addition to his wife, Georgiana, he is survived by his brother, Kenneth Schnarrs of Indiana, PA; his daughter Laurie (and John) Kennedy of Camp Hill, PA; his son Robert Schnarrs (and Melissa Myer) of Camp Hill, PA; his daughter Amy (and Paul) Bitting of Etters, PA; his daughter-in-law Jayne Mann of Spring Grove, PA; and three grandchildren: McGee and Gery Schnarrs and Jack Kennedy. In addition to his parents McGee was preceded in death by his very beloved son, Timothy J. Schnarrs in 2003. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3435 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill with Rev. Philip Burger as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. A reception in celebration of McGee's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in McGee's honor to Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019

