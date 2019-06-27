Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. "Bob" Letterman. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. "Bob" Letterman January 26, 1947 - June 25, 2019 Robert P. "Bob" Letterman, 72, of Milesburg passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Bob was born on January 26, 1947 in Bellefonte, the son of the late Donald G. and Martha J. Geist Letterman. On August 11, 1973 he married the former Nancy A. Fisher (Letterman) who survives at home. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School and served his country in the Army Reserves. He was a truck driver for Champion Parts, Ridge Homes and Walmart. He was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He enjoyed working with his family members in the garage, restoring classic cars, attending car shows and classic car swap meets, and loved cruising with his Chevys. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Daisy. Along with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his sons, Scott P. (Patty) Letterman of Julian, Douglas L. (Jessica) Letterman of Bellefonte and Justin L. (Ashley) Letterman of Howard. Also surviving Bob are his grandchildren, Kaileigh, Jaidyn, Raif, Abilene and his brother, Donald Martin of Sacramento, CA. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Bob's residence, 702 Market Street, Bellefonte (Milesburg). Services will be held at the same location on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Lay Speaker Gary Dyke officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Robert P. "Bob" Letterman January 26, 1947 - June 25, 2019 Robert P. "Bob" Letterman, 72, of Milesburg passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Bob was born on January 26, 1947 in Bellefonte, the son of the late Donald G. and Martha J. Geist Letterman. On August 11, 1973 he married the former Nancy A. Fisher (Letterman) who survives at home. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School and served his country in the Army Reserves. He was a truck driver for Champion Parts, Ridge Homes and Walmart. He was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He enjoyed working with his family members in the garage, restoring classic cars, attending car shows and classic car swap meets, and loved cruising with his Chevys. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Daisy. Along with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his sons, Scott P. (Patty) Letterman of Julian, Douglas L. (Jessica) Letterman of Bellefonte and Justin L. (Ashley) Letterman of Howard. Also surviving Bob are his grandchildren, Kaileigh, Jaidyn, Raif, Abilene and his brother, Donald Martin of Sacramento, CA. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Bob's residence, 702 Market Street, Bellefonte (Milesburg). Services will be held at the same location on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Lay Speaker Gary Dyke officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close