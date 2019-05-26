Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Patrick Lynott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Patrick Lynott Robert Patrick Lynott, 81 of State College, PA, passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 at Ohesson Manor, Lewistown, PA. Born in Jenkins Twp., he was the son of the late Robert E. and Rita M. (Tigue) Lynott. Robert was a graduate of Pittston High School and was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Robert was employed for Penn State University as an Assistant Bursar. He was preceded in death by his Brother James Lynott and Sister Patricia Perez. Surviving are his Wife of 55 years the former Kathryn Kuvlesky Lynott, State College, Daughters Kelly A. Lynott, Morgantown, West Virginia, Julie M. Lynott, State College, Elizabeth K. Lynott, Marietta, Georgia and Katie E. Lynott, Venice, California, Son, Timothy J. Starcovic, Dubois, PA, grandchildren, Patrick and Maya. Funeral will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 South Main Street, Plains, PA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William Street, Pittston, PA. Interment will in the Parish Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Care and Concerns Ministry, 35 William Street, Pittston Pa. 18640. To leave Robert's family a message of condolence, please visit

