Robert Edwards, Sr. April 1, 1931-May 11, 2020 Robert Rosser Edwards, Sr., 89 years of age, formerly of Raubs- ville in Williams Township, PA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the home of his son, Col (ret) Robert R. Edwards, Jr. and his wife Jennifer in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania. Born April 1, 1931 in Allentown the son of the late John, and Nellie (Snyder) Edwards. He was also predeceased by his wives, Lorraine B. (Marino) Edwards, Rita T. (Smith) Edwards, Helen (Werner) Edwards; and step-brother, John Hartzog. A 1949 graduate of Weatherly High School, Robert attended the University of Maryland, and retired from the United States Air Force after a 26 yr. career as a B-52 tail gunner and later a management engineer, rising to the rank of Master Sgt. Robert belonged to the Prosperity Lodge F&AM of Riegelsville. He was a 32 degree Mason and member of the Shriners. Robert volunteered at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg and enjoyed wood working. In addition to his son he is also survived by his grandchildren, Sarah, Megan, and Michael. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services 211 First street Weatherly, Pennsylvania 18255. (570) 427-4231. Services with Military Honors will be held at Union Cemetery in Weatherly, Pennsylvania. Memorials in his name to: Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 14, 2020.